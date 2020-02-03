Play area survey repeated

CHILDREN in Benson are to be asked again what equipment they would like to see at the village play area.

The parish council is planning to spend up to £250,000 upgrading the facilities in Sunnyside and wants them to be accessible to people with special requirements.

It comes three years after a plan to create an adventure playground in the village was put on hold.

The council wants to hold another consultation before making any decisions.

Chairman Bill Pattison told a meeting last week: “We really do need to start another survey, unfortunately, because all the information is about five years old. It was felt, generally, things have changed so much that we need to go back to step one to a degree.”

In 2015 the council’s youth facilities working group asked villagers via a questionnaire what facilities for young people they would like to see.

More than 300 people responded. Many said Benson youth hall and scout hut should be rebuilt and others also wanted the village playgrounds to be refurbished.

The most popular choices for the new facilities were an adventure recreation area with a zip wire and a sports centre.

Five companies were given the chance to come up with ideas for a £150,000 adventure playground but then the whole idea was halted when the council said its priority was extending the parish hall.

The youth facilities working group didn’t meet again but was reinstated in May last year.

A new circular will now be distributed in the village.