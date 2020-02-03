Nominees required

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
NOMINATIONS are open for two community awards in Benson.
The Bob Griffiths Trophy is awarded to an individual up to the age of 18, or a community youth organisation for outstanding achievement during the previous year.
The Don Fletcher Community Award is awarded to an individual or group for outstanding support to the Benson community in the previous year.
The parish council will present the award during the annual parish meeting on May 14.
Please send nominations to the parish clerk Elizabeth Stanley. Email her at clerk@bensonpc.org.uk or write to her c/o Benson Parish Council, Benson parish hall, Sunnyside, Benson, Wallingford, OX10 6LZ.
The closing date is Friday, March 27.
03 February 2020
More News:
Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Church to host more events with £280,000 extension
A NEW £280,000 extension to St Leonard’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say