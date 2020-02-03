Monday, 03 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Nominees required

NOMINATIONS are open for two community awards in Benson.

The Bob Griffiths Trophy is awarded to an individual up to the age of 18, or a community youth organisation for outstanding achievement during the previous year.

The Don Fletcher Community Award is awarded to an individual or group for outstanding support to the Benson community in the previous year.

The parish council will present the award during the annual parish meeting on May 14.

Please send nominations to the parish clerk Elizabeth Stanley. Email her at clerk@bensonpc.org.uk or write to her c/o Benson Parish Council, Benson parish hall, Sunnyside, Benson, Wallingford, OX10 6LZ.

The closing date is Friday, March 27.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33