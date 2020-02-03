Nominees required

NOMINATIONS are open for two community awards in Benson.

The Bob Griffiths Trophy is awarded to an individual up to the age of 18, or a community youth organisation for outstanding achievement during the previous year.

The Don Fletcher Community Award is awarded to an individual or group for outstanding support to the Benson community in the previous year.

The parish council will present the award during the annual parish meeting on May 14.

Please send nominations to the parish clerk Elizabeth Stanley. Email her at clerk@bensonpc.org.uk or write to her c/o Benson Parish Council, Benson parish hall, Sunnyside, Benson, Wallingford, OX10 6LZ.

The closing date is Friday, March 27.