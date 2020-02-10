Pub revamp altered

PLANS to extend a Benson pub are to be amended.

The Three Horseshoes in Oxford Road has applied for planning permission to remove the pergola at the back of the pub and build a single-storey extension which would house new toilets and a beer store.

The existing toilets would be removed to provide more space for customers.

The whole interior of the pub would also be refurbished and redecorated.

Benson Parish Council’s planning committee agreed not to object to the plans after the owner told members that a new application would be submitted taking into consideration comments from neighbours and councillors.

The changes would include reducing the height of the extension by having a flat roof rather than pitched.

The original application submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council says the changes wouldn’t affect the Grade II-listed building’s architectural or historic character.