Parking set to cost more

A BENSON parish councillor has objected to plans to increase parking charges.

South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for car parks, is considering raising charges in its forthcoming budget.

Council leader Sue Cooper, who represents the Benson ward on the council, told a meeting of the parish council that charges had not increased since 2007.

“I rather think that parking charges will go up,” she said.

Councillor Michael Winton said: “I’m not in favour of that at all. If you put car parking charges up you’ll deter people going into the towns.”

Cllr Cooper replied: “Have you got any other suggestions of where we get money from?”

The Millstream car park in Benson, which belongs to the district council is currently free to use.