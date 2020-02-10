Former trout fishery and paddock on market for £90,000

A FORMER trout fishery and paddock in Benson is up for sale for £90,000.

The parish council is among the bidders for the land off Brook Street, which measures almost four acres, but its offer remains confidential.

The council is concerned about the amount of recreation land in the village.

Chairman Bill Pattison said: “The parish council is lacking in amenity space and it would be great if we can have some more. Most of the land is owned by developers.” He said there were “quite a few” other bidders for the land, which is privately owned.

Former parish councillor Ian Leppard urged the council to make a substantial offer.

He said: “Don’t miss this opportunity. You have got a chance to do something good.”

Mr Leppard said that several years ago the council was offered a field but it took so long debating what it would do with the land that the deal fell through when the landowner died.

“You have got a chance this time,” he said. “Don’t lose it by penny pinching.” The site is being marketed by Adkin, a firm of chartered surveyors in Wantage.

It says: “The entrance to the land is opposite Braze Lane via a field gate off Brook Street.

“There is an electricity sub-station close to the entrance which is excluded from the sale.

“On the northern boundary is an attractive pond which is fed by a chalk stream and is the remnants of the pond system of the trout farm.

“We understand that there were historically six ponds with a sluice gate system but for safety concerns the other ponds were filled in.

“The water is very attractive with mature trees, including weeping willow, framing the pond.

“The boundaries are a mixture of mature hedging and trees, stock-proof fencing and three-strand barbed wire fencing.”

The sale agreement would include an overage clause, meaning that in the event of development within 30 years of the date of the sale then 35 per cent of the uplift in value as a result of the development would be payable to the vendor.