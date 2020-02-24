Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
HORTICULTURALIST and gardening presenter Frances Tophill will be the guest speaker at Benson Garden Club’s meeting on March 5.
Tophill, who stars in ITV’s Love Your Garden and the BBC’s Gardeners’ World, will give a talk called “Right Plant, Right Place” at the parish hall in Sunnyside at 7.45pm.
Tickets are available in advance for £10, from Wallingford Information Centre, Derry’s Den and Maison White in Benson, and Posies Florist in Chalgrove or by emailing bensongardeningclub@gmail.com
Doors open at 7pm.
24 February 2020
