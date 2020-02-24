HORTICULTURALIST and gardening presenter Frances Tophill will be the guest speaker at Benson Garden Club’s meeting on March 5.

Tophill, who stars in ITV’s Love Your Garden and the BBC’s Gardeners’ World, will give a talk called “Right Plant, Right Place” at the parish hall in Sunnyside at 7.45pm.

Tickets are available in advance for £10, from Wallingford Information Centre, Derry’s Den and Maison White in Benson, and Posies Florist in Chalgrove or by emailing bensongardeningclub@gmail.com

Doors open at 7pm.