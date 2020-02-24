Monday, 24 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Benson Garden Club

HORTICULTURALIST and gardening presenter Frances Tophill will be the guest speaker at Benson Garden Club’s meeting on March 5.

Tophill, who stars in ITV’s Love Your Garden and the BBC’s Gardeners’ World, will give a talk called “Right Plant, Right Place” at the parish hall in Sunnyside at 7.45pm.

Tickets are available in advance for £10, from Wallingford Information Centre, Derry’s Den and Maison White in Benson, and Posies Florist in Chalgrove or by emailing bensongardeningclub@gmail.com

Doors open at 7pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33