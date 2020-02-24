Clear request

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
HOUSEHOLDERS in Benson whose properties border roads and paths are to be asked by the parish council to ensure overgrown foliage from their land isn’t impeding either pedestrians or vehicles.
24 February 2020
More News:
Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Pupils love Valentine’s Day cake baking competition
A VALENTINE’S Day bake off competition was held ... [more]
POLL: Have your say