Monday, 24 February 2020

Skate park

PLANS for a new skate park in Benson have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

The facility will be built as part of the Cala Homes development north of Littleworth Road.

It will feature an open bowl/half-pipe, quarter-pipe hip, handrail and “hubba ledge”. There will be both street and transition elements as well as a small social area with seating.

Cala says it has been designed with all types of wheeled sports users and abilities in mind and will be suitable for large and small groups.

