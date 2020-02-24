Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
A QUIZ night will be held at the Millstream Centre in Benson on Saturday, February 29 at 7.30pm.
There will be homecooked food and a licensed bar. Tickets cost £12.
24 February 2020
Pupils love Valentine’s Day cake baking competition
A VALENTINE’S Day bake off competition was held ... [more]
