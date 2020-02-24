Books boost

Monday, 24 February 2020

MORE than £4,500 was raised for the Friends of Benson Library by the Co-operative Society last year.

The company donates one per cent of what customers spend on its branded products and carrier bags to charities and good causes.

Meanwhile, the group is looking for a new treasurer. If you are interested, email John Murphy on john1555@aol.com

