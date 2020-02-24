Society agm

Speeding drivers could kill child, warn villagers
A CHILD could be killed if no action is taken to ... [more]
Monday, 24 February 2020
THE annual meeting of the Bensington Society will take place at the parish hall next Friday (February 28) from 7pm.
It will be followed by a talk by Nicholas Brazil called “Literary and artistic footprints of the Thames Valley”.
24 February 2020
