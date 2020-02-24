Friends lose chairwoman

THE chairwoman of the Friends of Benson School is to step down. Jo Whittaker, who has been part of the group for six years, will not stand again in September.

She said: “I have really enjoyed my time volunteering for FoBS and am extremely grateful to all the wonderful people I have met, the friendships I have made, the fun we have had and, of course, all the money we have raised.”

Mrs Whittaker urged others to consider taking over, saying the role was not as overwhelming as some might think and it could be shared.

She said: “A lot of the role is liaising with the school and communicating with the FoBS team and school families as well as co-ordinating the team to make events happen. The chair does not run all the events.

“The team is supportive and helpful and we always share the load as we all have families and other commitments. Our charity is in a good place and it would be such a shame not to see it continue.”