Monday, 02 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sounds of the ocean

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS’S A Sea Symphony will feature in the next Benson Choral Society concert at Dorchester Abbey on March 14 at 7.30pm.

Anita D’Attellis (piano), Lorena Paz Nieto (soprano), Stephen Gadd (baritone) and the Elgar Orchestra will be led by guest conductor Richard Laing.

Tickets are £18 or £15 (reserved) or £12 (unreserved) from 01865 407395 and www.benson
choralsociety.org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33