Sounds of the ocean

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS’S A Sea Symphony will feature in the next Benson Choral Society concert at Dorchester Abbey on March 14 at 7.30pm.

Anita D’Attellis (piano), Lorena Paz Nieto (soprano), Stephen Gadd (baritone) and the Elgar Orchestra will be led by guest conductor Richard Laing.

Tickets are £18 or £15 (reserved) or £12 (unreserved) from 01865 407395 and www.benson

choralsociety.org.uk