RESIDENTS of Benson value having a natural play area for children in the village.

A total of 110 people responded to a survey asking villagers’ views on how to improve Bertie West Field, off Horseshoes Lane.

The parish council’s Bertie West Field working group, which is committed to keeping the area natural, said there was a range of views on its ideas.

“We now plan to seek some specialist advice from experts in natural play to inform some specific proposals,” it said.

“We will bring those to a drop-in session in the parish hall later in the spring.

“We aim to retain the informal charm of the field while making the most of it.”

Earlier this month the area was tidied by a council contractor and Prunus domestica, a hybrid of blackthorn and plum, was removed.