Field ramp

Monday, 09 March 2020
A RAMP for pedestrians to access a Benson beauty spot could cost between £10,000 and £12,000.
The ramp for Bertie West Field, off Horseshoes Lane, would be funded by the Community Infrastructure Levy paid by developers.
Parish council chairman Bill Pattison raised concerns about using wood, saying it could swell in wet weather and eventually crack.
09 March 2020
