Charity to disappear

A PUBLIC meeting is to be held to wind up a Benson charity.

The Benson Community Association is to disband after 46 years.

It proposes to transfer its assets, including Warwick Spinney, to a new charity called the Benson Community Green Spaces Trust, a charitable incorporated organisation.

To complete the winding-up process, the charity’s trustees need to agree the transfer and this decision must be confirmed by voting members of Benson Community Association and residents of the parishes of Benson and Berrick Salome and the neighbourhood who are aged 18 or over.

A resolution will be proposed at the meeting and will become valid if passed by a simple majority of those present and voting.

The meeting will be held at the Millstream Centre on Monday, March 30 at 7.30pm.

