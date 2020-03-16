Hall door broken

THE automatic sliding door at Benson parish hall in Sunnyside is broken again.

Councillor Teresa McTeague told a meeting that the door had already been repaired several times since it was installed in 2016.

She said: “Two hirers didn’t exactly help the problem by actually forcing the doors open.”

The council would look at CCTV footage of these incidents and arrange to have a meeting with the company which installed the door, she added.

The door cost £10,000, half of which was paid by the parish council and the other half by South Oxfordshire District Council.

• Benson parish Council is to consider buying a new table to replace the one in its committee room as hirers have complained that it is old and heavy to move.