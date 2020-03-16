Hall door broken

GORING Primary School has been granted renewed ... [more]
THE automatic sliding door at Benson parish hall in Sunnyside is broken again.
Councillor Teresa McTeague told a meeting that the door had already been repaired several times since it was installed in 2016.
She said: “Two hirers didn’t exactly help the problem by actually forcing the doors open.”
The council would look at CCTV footage of these incidents and arrange to have a meeting with the company which installed the door, she added.
The door cost £10,000, half of which was paid by the parish council and the other half by South Oxfordshire District Council.
• Benson parish Council is to consider buying a new table to replace the one in its committee room as hirers have complained that it is old and heavy to move.
Ken Cook — May 27, 1924 to February 21, 2020
KENNETH William Cook — Ken, Cookie, son, brother, ... [more]
