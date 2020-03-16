Monday, 16 March 2020

£3,000 for new kerbs

ABOUT £3,000 is to be spent by Benson Parish Council on dropped kerbs in The Cedars.

The work will be carried out by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

Parish councillor John Sharman said: “It’s a huge amount of money for what they are proposing to do.

“It’s probably going to get used two or three times a week.”

Councillor Patricia Baylis responded: “We have no choice. If we want it done it has to be done by highways.”

Members agreed to withdraw from plans to install dropped kerbs in Chiltern Close at an estimated cost of £3,400 because of concerns over its liability.

Meanwhile, the council is to continue investigating solutions to the parking issues in Castle Close. These could include bollards or double yellow lines.

