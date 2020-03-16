Monday, 16 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

One-way lane

DRIVERS are being reminded that Chapel Lane in Benson is one-way from Watlington Road.

The parish council has asked residents of Chapel Lane, Forge Close and One End Lane to ensure their visitors are aware of this.

It says the number of vehicles turning into Chapel Lane from the High Street are becoming more and more frequent.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33