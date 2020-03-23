Work begins on primary school’s new classroom block

WORK has begun on the extension to Benson Primary School.

The Oxford Road school is building a block of three classrooms on part of its playing field ready for use by the start of the new academic year in September.

Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, appointed contractor Kier to carry out the work.

The pilings and foundation work has been completed and over the next couple of weeks the steel frame of the building will be installed.

The new building and a hard play area will take up a quarter of the field, which is in the Benson conservation area.

The school says that it will regain some play space once work is complete. The school says it needs more space to meet the extra demand for places caused by hundreds of new homes being built and that another three classrooms may be needed by 2024. Cala Homes, which has planning permission to build 241 homes on land north of Littleworth Road, has said it will provide a sports field as part of that development and this will be ready to use in September.

The children will be able to access this for major sporting events and longer PE lessons via a path off Littleworth Road. There will be changing facilities, storage and toilets.

While the work is taking place parents have been asked not to use the school car park for dropping off or collecting children from school and clubs.

There is also no parking on the field side of Oxford Road as larger vehicles will require access to the site. The parish hall car park in Sunnyside is available to use instead.