Monday, 23 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Schools race

THE 16th annual John William Stacey memorial cross-country race will be held at RAF Benson Primary School tomorrow (Saturday).

Hundreds of children will take part and all are welcome to join in. There is no entry fee and they just need to wear school PE kit and trainers.

Registration is on the playing field from 9.30am with the first race at 10am.

Certificates will be given to all runners with medals for first, second and third place in each race.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33