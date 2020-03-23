Schools race

THE 16th annual John William Stacey memorial cross-country race will be held at RAF Benson Primary School tomorrow (Saturday).

Hundreds of children will take part and all are welcome to join in. There is no entry fee and they just need to wear school PE kit and trainers.

Registration is on the playing field from 9.30am with the first race at 10am.

Certificates will be given to all runners with medals for first, second and third place in each race.