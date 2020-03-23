Monday, 23 March 2020

Dispose of their mess

A SECOND dog mess bag dispenser has been installed by Benson Parish Council.

It is located at the entrance to the Littleworth path from Watlington Road.

It is hoped that this will help to alleviate the dog fouling issue along this path and the path next to the primary school coming out onto Horseshoes Lane.

In the year since a dispenser was provided at Sunnyside, 4,800 bags have been dispensed, says the council.

To report incidents of dog fouling to be cleared, call Biffa Waste Services on 03000 610610 or email admin.southoxord@biffa.co
.uk

