Beauty spot cleaned up

MORE than 25 residents helped clear a Benson beauty spot.

They cut, piled up and burnt a huge amount of brambles and scrub that had engulfed Bertie West Field, off Horseshoes Lane, masking buried hazards.

The rest included dumped garden rubbish, plastic drink bottles, old bits of fencing and even bicycle parts which filled two one-tonne bags.

Philippa Lyons, who chairs the Bertie West Field working group, said: “A huge thank-you to everyone who helped. To those who thought it was okay to dump rubbish on to the field — please respect this delightful place.”

The next phase of work will be ramped access to the field, tree and hedge planting and investigating other ways to allow children to play and encounter wildlife.

The ramp could cost between £10,000 and £12,000 but would be funded by developer contributions.

