No collections

Monday, 30 March 2020

INCONSIDERATE parking in Castle Close, Benson, means bin lorries are unable to collect waste.

Parish clerk Elizabeth Stanley says the parish office regularly receives complaints about parking in the road with non-residents identified as the offenders.

She said: “This leaves little hope that an emergency vehicle could get through — please be mindful of this when parking in residential areas.”

