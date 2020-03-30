Floral access

BENSON Parish Council has thanked volunteers who tend to the village centre planters.

The planters on the A4074 verge have been positioned as a temporary measure to prevent vehicles driving over the verge directly on to Church Road.

The council says the relevant permissions are being sought to reposition them around the village once railings are installed.

The grassed area at the junction of the A4074 with Church Road had been used as an unofficial car park over the last three years.

Residents had complained to the parish council about being unable to get round the vehicles to access the footpath and cycle path.