Hit and run victim in appeal to drivers

A MAN from Ewelme was involved in a hit and run incident while walking to the Millstream Centre in Benson.

Brian Benson, who was walking from the Co-op shop in High Street using a walker, says he was struck by a reversing car near the centre in Mill Stream. The driver of the silver vehicle did not stop and drove off towards the village.

Mr Benson said: “The police looked for CCTV coverage and found a side view of a silver (Citröen) Picasso-type car travelling towards Ewelme.”

He said the incident happened at about 2pm on December 18 and meant that he spent Christmas in the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Since then he has been having rehabilitation treatment at Wallingford Hospital twice a week.

Mr Benson said: “I have become aware of the high risks resulting from the mix of pedestrians, young and old, fit and disabled, en route to and between the surgery, the Soha retirement flats and the Millstream Centre with vehicles driving and reversing into the car park.”

Mr Benson said he had asked Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, to consider creating a footpath and signage but was told that the road was not its responsibility but was a private road and the ownership was not known.

He was then told it was owned by South Oxfordshire District Council, which is now investigating the possibility of installing a sign approved by the Department for Transport warning of elderly and disabled pedestrians at the entrance to Mill Stream from High Street.

Soha is looking into the possibility of a path leading to the surgery.

Mr Benson added: “May I make a heartfelt appeal to drivers to take extreme care when reversing from the car park into the Mill Stream road to avoid such accidents ever happening again.”