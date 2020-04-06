Play stopped

THE coronavirus outbreak hasn’t blunted one ... [more]
Monday, 06 April 2020
PLAY areas in Watlington, Benson and Ewelme have been shut in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Paddock play area and another in the recreation ground in Watlington are off limits along with the areas at Sunnyside, St Helen’s, Green Close and the Bertie West Field in Benson and the Ewelme playground.
06 April 2020
