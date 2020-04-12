Mill staff furloughed

Monday, 13 April 2020

PUMA helicopters from RAF Benson have been supporting the Scottish Ambulance Service with the trial of a medical isolation and transportation system.

The aircraft, which are now based at Kinloss Barracks in Moray, have been testing the EpiShuttle system as part of the Scottish government’s coronavirus response.

This will enable the safe and swift transportation of patients to emergency care facilities across the country.

The Pumas are part of the Aviation Task Force Covid Support Force which has helicopters on standby across the UK to support the UK government’s response to coronavirus.

