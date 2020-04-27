Monday, 27 April 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Slow end to charity

THE winding up of a Benson charity could be delayed by a year.

A public meeting was due to be held on March 30 to disband the Benson Community Association after 46 years but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This could mean that the winding-up process is extended until June 1, 2021. 

The BCA executive committee applied to the Charities Commission to carry out a ballot of residents of Benson and Berrick Salome to agree to wind up the charity.

The commission agreed and the vote is currently in progress. It will end at 9pm on Monday.

The association proposes to transfer its assets, including Warwick Spinney, to a new charity called the Benson Community Green Spaces Trust, a charitable incorporated organisation.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33