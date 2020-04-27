Slow end to charity

THE winding up of a Benson charity could be delayed by a year.

A public meeting was due to be held on March 30 to disband the Benson Community Association after 46 years but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This could mean that the winding-up process is extended until June 1, 2021.

The BCA executive committee applied to the Charities Commission to carry out a ballot of residents of Benson and Berrick Salome to agree to wind up the charity.

The commission agreed and the vote is currently in progress. It will end at 9pm on Monday.

The association proposes to transfer its assets, including Warwick Spinney, to a new charity called the Benson Community Green Spaces Trust, a charitable incorporated organisation.