Slow end to charity

Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Monday, 27 April 2020
THE winding up of a Benson charity could be delayed by a year.
A public meeting was due to be held on March 30 to disband the Benson Community Association after 46 years but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This could mean that the winding-up process is extended until June 1, 2021.
The BCA executive committee applied to the Charities Commission to carry out a ballot of residents of Benson and Berrick Salome to agree to wind up the charity.
The commission agreed and the vote is currently in progress. It will end at 9pm on Monday.
The association proposes to transfer its assets, including Warwick Spinney, to a new charity called the Benson Community Green Spaces Trust, a charitable incorporated organisation.
27 April 2020
More News:
Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
A FAMILY in Sonning Common have used a laser to ... [more]
Restaurant may temporarily be closed but its takeaway delivers in every sense
ITS doors may be shut to diners for the time ... [more]
Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
CHILDREN from the Sonning Common area completed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say