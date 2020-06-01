Bigger pub

Monday, 01 June 2020

PLANS to extend a Benson pub have been amended.

The Three Horseshoes in Oxford Road has applied for planning permission to remove the pergola at the back of the pub and build a single-storey extension which would house new toilets and a beer store.

The existing toilets would be removed to provide more space for customers and the whole interior of the pub would be redecorated.

In the amended plans the height of the rear extension has been reduced and it has a flat roof rather than pitched as well as being further away from the site boundary.

