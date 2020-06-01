Millstream Centre set to expand

THE Millstream Centre in Benson has drawn up plans for an extension.

The centre, which can currently seat up to 34 members for lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, says its membership has increased.

The application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, says: “The centre provides a recreation and meeting place for elderly residents of Benson and the surrounding villages and also provides lunches.

“The number of people using the centre has increased and with the growth of the elderly population, the centre has decided to build an extension and undertake minor internal alterations so as to better meet the demand.

“The principle change is for the incorporation of a patio area, which is surrounded on three sides by the existing building. This will be undertaken by an extension with ‘step-free’ and matching floor level and full-width patio doors under a flat roof with skylights.”

In 2018 the centre installed a new £40,000 kitchen to make the building more appealing to commercial hirers.

The council is due to make a decision by June 15.

Meanwhile, another planning application to extend Benson parish hall has been submitted.

This would be a “cutdown” version of the £700,000 scheme that was granted planning permission in 2017 but then put on hold because of discussions of a new community building in the village.

Cala Homes agreed to include the building in the second phase of its 241-home development north of Littleworth Road following negotiations with the parish council.

The latest parish hall plans include an extension to create a new parish office and storage, refurbishment of the kitchen, toilets, a new kitchen store, a new reception room and a lift.

The district council is due to make a decision by July 10.