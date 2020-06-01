Ex-fishery land sold

A BID by Benson Parish Council to buy a former trout fishery and paddock in the village has failed.

It was among the bidders for the four acres of land off Brook Street, which was on offer for £90,000.

Council chairman Bill Pattison said he didn’t know who the site had been sold to but he was “disappointed” that the council was outbid.

He said: “The parish is short of amenity space and we’re always keen to look for more but there’s a limited supply because most of the land in the village is owned by developers.”

He would not reveal the council’s offer.

Earlier this year, former councillor Ian Leppard urged the council to make a substantial offer, adding: “Don’t miss this opportunity. You have got a chance to do something good.”

Two couples who live next to the land had expressed an interest in the site.

Julian and Jennifer Grove and Delano and Alison Bateman were concerned about the land being developed.