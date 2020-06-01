RAF staff helping out

PERSONNEL from RAF Benson are providing support to the NHS frontline by responding to 999 calls.

About 20 people who have been medically trained by the South Central Ambulance Service are volunteering as co-responders. They include the engineers, logisticians, police and aircrew.

They have attended numerous calls during the lockdown period, using two marked cars under emergency blue-light conditions.

They are often the first medical personnel on the scene and carry out a range of tasks from gathering medical history to performing emergency CPR.

Base commander Gp Capt Adam Wardrope said: “Our co-responders volunteer their time to help our NHS colleagues to save lives while also completing their own busy day jobs for the RAF.

“Having been a

co-responder myself, I know how hard they’re working and the contribution they are making.”