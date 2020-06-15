Break even

BENSON Parish Council should still be financially secure after the coronavirus crisis finishes.

Councillor Rob Jordan told a virtual council meeting that it had a surplus of £69,000, which he estimated was also its likely loss in a year as a result of the pandemic.

The council had fixed costs, such as salaries, and some semi-variable costs such as energy bills. It was also losing income from the parish hall, youth hall and pavilion but revenue from its allotments was protected.