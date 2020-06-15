Break even

THE good folk of Goring and Woodcote know ... [more]
Monday, 15 June 2020
BENSON Parish Council should still be financially secure after the coronavirus crisis finishes.
Councillor Rob Jordan told a virtual council meeting that it had a surplus of £69,000, which he estimated was also its likely loss in a year as a result of the pandemic.
The council had fixed costs, such as salaries, and some semi-variable costs such as energy bills. It was also losing income from the parish hall, youth hall and pavilion but revenue from its allotments was protected.
15 June 2020
More News:
Large bill to pay for eviction of travellers
THE cost of evicting travellers from a Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say