‘Car park’ verge to be fenced off

FENCING is to be used to stop drivers parking inconsiderately on a grass verge in Benson

The parish council has agree to spend up to £5,800 plus VAT on installing wooden birdmouth fencing around the area at the junction of the A4074 with Church Road.

The land has been used as an unofficial car park for more than three years but the vehicles block a footpath and cycle path.

Residents had complained to the council about being unable to access the paths. They included people using disability scooters or with pushchairs.

The vehicles also churn up the grass in wet weather.

The council reported the problem to Thames Valley Police last year but was told the force didn’t have the resources to help.

At the time, council chairman Bill Pattison said he believed many people were parking there in order to visit the Waterfront Café on the other side of the road.

“I’ve seen it totally covered at times,” he said. “We don’t want to deter people from using the café but they need to park considerately.

“The other concern is that vehicles pulling out of Church Road can’t always see towards Oxford because of the vehicles blocking the view.”

But there were concerns that the move could simply move the problem elsewhere.