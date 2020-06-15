Still shut

BUILDINGS owned by Benson Parish Council will not yet be re-opened following the easing of the covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

These are the parish hall in Sunnyside, the pavilion next door and the youth hall in Oxford Road.

Councillor Teresa McTeague, who chairs the halls committee, said the council was looking at the type of personal protective equipment needed and wanted to buy stands on which to place hand gels in each room at the parish hall.