Monday, 15 June 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Still shut

BUILDINGS owned by Benson Parish Council will not yet be re-opened following the easing of the covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

These are the parish hall in Sunnyside, the pavilion next door and the youth hall in Oxford Road.

Councillor Teresa McTeague, who chairs the halls committee, said the council was looking at the type of personal protective equipment needed and wanted to buy stands on which to place hand gels in each room at the parish hall.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33