Monday, 27 July 2020

Clerk leaving

BENSON’S parish clerk is to leave.

Elizabeth Stanley, who joined the council in autumn 2018, replaced former teacher Dianne Brooks.

The closing date for applications is August 10. For more information visit bensonpc.org.uk

