Hogweed find

Monday, 03 August 2020
GIANT hogweed in Benson has been treated.
The plant, which is poisonous and can cause skin blistering and even blindness, was discovered near Millbrook Mead, which is located alongside Ewelme Brook, south west of the A4074, and the Cuckoo Pen nursery, a piece of land by the village allotments off St Helen’s Avenue.
