Monday, 03 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Call to reduce speed limit

THE speed on the A4074 should be reduced from 60mph to 50mph, says the chairman of Benson Parish Council Bill Pattison.

Former councillor Dave Rushton said that when the issue was last looked at, the parish council requested that the limits be reduced to 30mph, 40mph then 50mph further along. 

However, Thames Valley Police felt that enforcing these would be too difficult.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33