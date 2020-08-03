Monday, 03 August 2020

Extra cost of hall clean

HAND sanitiser dispensers are to be installed in Benson parish hall for when it re-opens following the coronavirus crisis.

New signs reminding people to wash their hands will be put up and the parish council is seeking quotes for the installation of automatic taps.

Halls manager Tanya Ellis has been given a quote of about £120 plus VAT for professional cleaners trained in covid-19 to clean the main hall and toilets

Only the main hall will be available for hire when it
re-opens. The committee room and lounge will remain closed.

Councillor Rob Jordan said there would be additional costs incurred in
re-opening the hall, particularly for cleaning materials.

