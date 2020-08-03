Talks on parking land lease

BENSON Parish Council is to ask for a long lease on a piece of land it wants to remain a green space to be used for parking.

The Salt Store, off St Helen’s Avenue, which is owned by Oxfordshire County Council, the highyways authority, was allocated for parking use in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

It is predicted that the land will be needed for parking by the year 2025 due to hundreds of new homes being built in the village.

The two councils have been in discussion about the sale or lease of the site. Bill Pattison, chairman of the parish council, said the county council had advised that the cost of leasing the land would differ depending on what it was to be used for.

Taking out a lease on the land would not preclude its purchase at a later date.