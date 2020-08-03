Events switch

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
BENSON Parish Council has taken on responsibility for Remembrance Sunday events.
The council has formed an events working group after learning that the Royal British Legion can no longer organise the village’s annual November 11 parade.
The group will also organise other events, such as the Christmas lantern parade.
