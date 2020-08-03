Protect pubs

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
TWO pubs in Benson are to be put forward as assets of community value.
The parish council wants to nominate the Crown Inn and the Three Horseshoes as well as the library and the youth hall.
An asset of community value was introduced in the 2011 Localism Act, which gives communities six months to bid on a property before it can be sold on the open market.
03 August 2020
