Monday, 03 August 2020

Outdoor seating

A CAFE in Benson has been given permission by the parish council for a one-month trial of tables and chairs for customers outside.

No 25 in High Street can use the pavement outside the café and on Bob’s corner nearby.

Stephanie Noble of Gravel Close, Benson, opened the business earlier this year.

The premises had been occupied by the Chiltern Produce and Florist which closed in February last year.

The council turned down a request by residents for it to buy the premises and turn it into a community store.

