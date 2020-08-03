Monday, 03 August 2020

New bridge over brook

A FOOTBRIDGE could be built over Elm Brook in Benson.

The parish council’s neighbourhood plan delivery team is investigating the idea and will report back on options, costs and funding.

Jon Fowler, a member of the team, said the bridge would link Cala’s Hopefield Grange development of 187 homes north of Littleworth Road to Warwick Spinney, a green space off the Elm Bridge roundabout.

Currently, the access to the spinney is along the Oxford Road, which has no pavement.

The Environment Agency would need to grant permission for the bridge over the brook.

