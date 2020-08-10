Running solution

EVEN the seemingly easy task of signing an annual return has talen om new complexities during the coronavirus crisis.

Benson Parish Council, which is currently meeting virtually, had to ensure its chairman Bill Pattison and clerk Elizabeth Stanley sign the document at the same meeting, so it came up with a innovative solution.

Councillor Pattison tasked responsible financial officer Anna Field with picking up the signed document from Miss Stanley’s home and then delivering it to him.

“Have you got your running shoes on, Anna?” he asked.

Later in the meeting, Mrs Field appeared at Miss Stanley’s home picking up the paperwork before setting off for Cllr Pattison’s home.