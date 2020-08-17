Produce stall goes

A FRUIT and vegetable stall will not longer be visiting Benson.

It had been based in the parish hall car park every week but the owners have told the parish council that there was not enough custom in the village for them to continue.

The decision came a few days after the council had agreed that the vendors should remain in the car park, having previously debated allowing them to move to the village centre.

It also agree to charge £25 a week for six months for the pitch rather than £50 a week it had considered.

Councillor Tom Stevenson had said previously: “I’m not sure we should be charging at all.

“My wife has been chatting to these people. They are seriously thinking that they are going to give up because they are not getting enough customers.”