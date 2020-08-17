RAF run for charity

PERSONNEL from RAF Benson ran a total of more than 600km in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The team of 10 aimed to complete 5km every day for 10 days but managed more than that and raised about £1,100.

Wg Cdr Elizabeth Gilbertson, officer commanding, engineering and logistics, came up with the idea.

She said: “We have all contributed professionally to the UK’s response to coronavirus but we also have friends and family who have been helped by Macmillan and unfortunately cancer hasn’t gone away.

“We wanted to do something to help the sustained work of this fantastic charity that continues despite the current situation.

“It has been a fantastic team effort and our families and dogs have been joining in with some of the runs to support us.”