Monday, 17 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

RAF run for charity

PERSONNEL from RAF Benson ran a total of more than 600km in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The team of 10 aimed to complete 5km every day for 10 days but managed more than that and raised about £1,100.  

Wg Cdr Elizabeth Gilbertson, officer commanding, engineering and logistics, came up with the idea.

She said: “We have all contributed professionally to the UK’s response to coronavirus but we also have friends and family who have been helped by Macmillan and unfortunately cancer hasn’t gone away. 

“We wanted to do something to help the sustained work of this fantastic charity that continues despite the current situation.

“It has been a fantastic team effort and our families and dogs have been joining in with some of the runs to support us.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33