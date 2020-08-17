Parish hall to re-open

HIRERS of Benson parish hall have been contacted to see if any of them are interested in returning.

The hall in Sunnyside has been closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic but now the parish council is preparing to re-open the facility.

It plans to open the main hall and the toilets only and not the kitchen or any of the smaller rooms.

The council has carried out a risk assessment and is to install hand sanitiser dispensers as well as buying a supply of face masks.

New signs reminding people to wash their hands will be put up and extra cleaning will be carried. out.

The measures will mean extra cost so any hire of the hall would help offset that.

Hirers would have to carry out their own risk assessments and help clean the hall afer use depending on their activity.

“We’re actually spending quite a lot of money at the moment just standing still,” said Councillor Teresa McTeague, who chairs the council’s halls committee.

• A fire exit door at the hall is to be replaced with one that can be opened and locked from the outside with the same key used for the main entrance doors. This will cost £893 plus VAT.