Better play

Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Monday, 17 August 2020
A FIRM has been appointed to upgrade the Sunnyside play area in Benson.
HAGS, of Egham, will carry out the work, which will cost up to £250,000.
The parish council has asked the company to provide quotes for the different materials, such as steel and timber.
17 August 2020
